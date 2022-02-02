Charleston County School District hosting expo for parents

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) on Monday will host a conference-style event for parents and guardians of district students.

The goal of the Family and Community Engagement (FACE) Expo is to strengthen ties between schools, parents, and the community.

Workshops and speeches designed to equip parents and guardians with targeted resources and support to ensure student success will take place throughout the event, according to CCSD.

The free event is being held at the Cooper River Center for Advanced Studies and begins at 9:00 a.m.