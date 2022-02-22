CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) on Thursday will host the first of two public meetings to discuss the future of West Ashley middle schools.

The presentation will be at Stono Park Elementary, beginning at 6:00 p.m.

CCSD will provide “information on the current configuration of middle schools in Constituent District 10, a State of the Schools report… and options for future District 10 middle school configuration and construction locations.”

Currently, District 10 sixth graders use C.E. Williams Middle North campus, while seventh and eighth graders use C.E. Williams Middle South campus.

The second meeting will be March 3 at 6:00 p.m. at C.E. Williams Middle’s South Campus.

Parents, students, community members, teachers, and staff are encouraged to attend.