Charleston County School District launches family support hotline during extended closures

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District has launched a tool to help families during extended school closures during the coronavirus pandemic.

The district is making social-emotional, wellness, and additional homework supports available for families via a special hotline.

“It is possible during this time that students may begin to become more withdrawn and/or have increased behavior issues, anxiety, fear, depression, as well as challenges completing homework assignments,” CCSD said in a media release Wednesday.

That is why the district created a system aimed at addressing the psychological safety, mental health, and tutoring needs of students in the absence of their normal school support systems.

The newly created hotline offers resources for students or parents that need support in any area ranging from mental health to homework.

District employees from the Departments of Alternative Programs and Services, Counseling Services, and Interventional and Psychological Services will answer calls Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. beginning today, Wednesday, April 15, 2020.

The CCSD Family Support Hotline number is 843-937-7907.