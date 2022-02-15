Charleston County School District leaders meet with N. Charleston Mayor amid tension

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Members of the Charleston County School District (CCSD) board on Tuesday met with North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey just over a week after Summey criticized the district for failing to properly communicate with his community.

Mayor Summey previously said that schools in his district got the short “end of the stick as it relates to equity and education.” He and other lawmakers even spoke about leaving the district.

Interim Superintendent Don Kennedy and other board members met with Summey for around an hour on Tuesday afternoon to try and get on the same page.

Summey said that the meeting was “productive” and that the groups “have opened a dialogue to improve public education and school facilities in North Charleston.”