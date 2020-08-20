Charleston County School District missing thousands of iPads, Chromebooks

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District is missing an estimated $700,000 worth of devices meant to aid virtual learning.

The missing 170,000 iPads and Chromebooks make up about 8% of all devices that were sent home last year.

A spokesperson for the Charleston County School District said their technology department is locking the devices and staff members are following up with families who have not returned the devices.

Meanwhile, the Berkeley County School District says they have 417 devices missing from a four-year period and Dorchester District 2 says all the laptops they sent home over the summer are accounted for.