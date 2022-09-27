CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) will move to virtual learning Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian.

A message sent to parents said that Friday, September 30 will be an “eLearning day,” meaning schools will be closed.

Kaleidoscope will operate its afterschool/evening program on Thursday, but all other extracurricular activities are cancelled.

All afterschool activities and programs are cancelled Friday.

Additional information about the eLearning day will be sent out later this week.

