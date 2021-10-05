Charleston County School District providing additional free meals to students, families

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
wcbd-School-Lunch-generic_203095

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District(CCSD) on Tuesday announced that over 70 schools are providing additional food to students and their families at no cost through a U.S. Department of Agriculture program.

Dinner is being provided at the following 60 schools:

  • A.C. Corcoran Elementary School
  • Angel Oak Elementary School
  • Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary School
  • Baptist Hill Middle High School
  • Belle Hall Elementary School
  • Buist Academy
  • Carolina Park Elementary School
  • Carolina Voyager Charter School
  • Charles Pinckney Elementary School
  • Charleston Development Academy (Elementary)
  • Charleston Development Academy (Middle)
  • Charleston Progessive Academy
  • Chicora Elementary School
  • Daniel Jenkins Academy
  • Drayton Hall Elementary School
  • E.B. Ellington Elementary School
  • Edith L. Frierson Elementary School
  • Harbor View Elementary School
  • Hunley Park Elementary School
  • James B. Edwards Elementary School
  • James Island Elementary School
  • James Simons Montessori School
  • Jane Edwards Elementary School
  • Jennie Moore Elementary School
  • Jerry Zucker Middle School
  • Julian Mitchell Elementary School
  • Ladson Elementary School
  • Lambs Elementary School
  • Laurel Hill Primary School
  • Malcolm C. Hursey Montessori School
  • Mamie P. Whitesides Elementary School
  • Mary Ford Early Learning and Family Center
  • Matilda F. Dunston Elementary School
  • Meeting Street @Brentwood
  • Meeting Street @Burns
  • Memminger Elementary School
  • Midland Park Primary School
  • Military Magnet Academy
  • Minnie Hughes Elementary School
  • Morningside Middle School
  • Mount Pleasant Academy
  • Mount Zion Elementary School
  • Murray-LaSaine Montessori School
  • North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary School
  • North Charleston Elementary School
  • North Charleston High School
  • Northwoods Middle School
  • Oakland Elementary School
  • Pepperhill Elementary School
  • Pinehurst Elementary School
  • R.B. Stall High School
  • St. Andrew’s School of Math and Science
  • St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School
  • St. John’s High School
  • Sanders-Clyde Elementary School
  • Springfield Elementary School
  • Stiles Point Elementary School
  • Stono Park Elemetary School
  • Sullivan’s Island Elementary School
  • W.B. Goodwin Elementary School

Early Head Start/Head Start students at these 11 schools can receive mid-morning snacks:

  • E.B. Ellington Elementary School
  • James Island Elementary School
  • Mary Ford Early Learning and Family Center
  • Midland Park Primary School
  • Minnie Hughes Elementary School
  • Mount Zion Elementary School
  • Sanders-Clyde Elementary School
  • St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School
  • R.B. Stall High School
  • W.B. Goodwin Elementary School
  • West Ashley Head Start

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES