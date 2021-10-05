Charleston County School District providing additional free meals to students, families

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District(CCSD) on Tuesday announced that over 70 schools are providing additional food to students and their families at no cost through a U.S. Department of Agriculture program.

Dinner is being provided at the following 60 schools:

A.C. Corcoran Elementary School

Angel Oak Elementary School

Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary School

Baptist Hill Middle High School

Belle Hall Elementary School

Buist Academy

Carolina Park Elementary School

Carolina Voyager Charter School

Charles Pinckney Elementary School

Charleston Development Academy (Elementary)

Charleston Development Academy (Middle)

Charleston Progessive Academy

Chicora Elementary School

Daniel Jenkins Academy

Drayton Hall Elementary School

E.B. Ellington Elementary School

Edith L. Frierson Elementary School

Harbor View Elementary School

Hunley Park Elementary School

James B. Edwards Elementary School

James Island Elementary School

James Simons Montessori School

Jane Edwards Elementary School

Jennie Moore Elementary School

Jerry Zucker Middle School

Julian Mitchell Elementary School

Ladson Elementary School

Lambs Elementary School

Laurel Hill Primary School

Malcolm C. Hursey Montessori School

Mamie P. Whitesides Elementary School

Mary Ford Early Learning and Family Center

Matilda F. Dunston Elementary School

Meeting Street @Brentwood

Meeting Street @Burns

Memminger Elementary School

Midland Park Primary School

Military Magnet Academy

Minnie Hughes Elementary School

Morningside Middle School

Mount Pleasant Academy

Mount Zion Elementary School

Murray-LaSaine Montessori School

North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary School

North Charleston Elementary School

North Charleston High School

Northwoods Middle School

Oakland Elementary School

Pepperhill Elementary School

Pinehurst Elementary School

R.B. Stall High School

St. Andrew’s School of Math and Science

St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School

St. John’s High School

Sanders-Clyde Elementary School

Springfield Elementary School

Stiles Point Elementary School

Stono Park Elemetary School

Sullivan’s Island Elementary School

W.B. Goodwin Elementary School

Early Head Start/Head Start students at these 11 schools can receive mid-morning snacks: