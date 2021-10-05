Charleston County School District providing additional free meals to students, families

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District(CCSD) on Tuesday announced that over 70 schools are providing additional food to students and their families at no cost through a U.S. Department of Agriculture program.
Dinner is being provided at the following 60 schools:
- A.C. Corcoran Elementary School
- Angel Oak Elementary School
- Ashley River Creative Arts Elementary School
- Baptist Hill Middle High School
- Belle Hall Elementary School
- Buist Academy
- Carolina Park Elementary School
- Carolina Voyager Charter School
- Charles Pinckney Elementary School
- Charleston Development Academy (Elementary)
- Charleston Development Academy (Middle)
- Charleston Progessive Academy
- Chicora Elementary School
- Daniel Jenkins Academy
- Drayton Hall Elementary School
- E.B. Ellington Elementary School
- Edith L. Frierson Elementary School
- Harbor View Elementary School
- Hunley Park Elementary School
- James B. Edwards Elementary School
- James Island Elementary School
- James Simons Montessori School
- Jane Edwards Elementary School
- Jennie Moore Elementary School
- Jerry Zucker Middle School
- Julian Mitchell Elementary School
- Ladson Elementary School
- Lambs Elementary School
- Laurel Hill Primary School
- Malcolm C. Hursey Montessori School
- Mamie P. Whitesides Elementary School
- Mary Ford Early Learning and Family Center
- Matilda F. Dunston Elementary School
- Meeting Street @Brentwood
- Meeting Street @Burns
- Memminger Elementary School
- Midland Park Primary School
- Military Magnet Academy
- Minnie Hughes Elementary School
- Morningside Middle School
- Mount Pleasant Academy
- Mount Zion Elementary School
- Murray-LaSaine Montessori School
- North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary School
- North Charleston Elementary School
- North Charleston High School
- Northwoods Middle School
- Oakland Elementary School
- Pepperhill Elementary School
- Pinehurst Elementary School
- R.B. Stall High School
- St. Andrew’s School of Math and Science
- St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School
- St. John’s High School
- Sanders-Clyde Elementary School
- Springfield Elementary School
- Stiles Point Elementary School
- Stono Park Elemetary School
- Sullivan’s Island Elementary School
- W.B. Goodwin Elementary School
Early Head Start/Head Start students at these 11 schools can receive mid-morning snacks:
- E.B. Ellington Elementary School
- James Island Elementary School
- Mary Ford Early Learning and Family Center
- Midland Park Primary School
- Minnie Hughes Elementary School
- Mount Zion Elementary School
- Sanders-Clyde Elementary School
- St. James-Santee Elementary-Middle School
- R.B. Stall High School
- W.B. Goodwin Elementary School
- West Ashley Head Start