Charleston County School District providing COVID-19 vaccines for kids ages 5-11

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) on Thursday announced that it will partner with local medical organizations to provide COVID-19 vaccines for students ages 5 to 11.

10 afterschool clinics will be available to provide both doses of the vaccine. Students will need signed consent from their parent or guardian to receive the shot.

CCSD’s Director of Nursing Services, Ellen Nitz, said that the district has been planning the rollout for “quite some time.” She said that CCSD looks “forward to taking another major step in creating the safest possible learning environment for all of our students and staff during this pandemic.”

