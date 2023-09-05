CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Education recently awarded the Charleston County School District (CCSD) with a grant that will support its after-school programming in some communities.

More than $10 million was awarded to school districts and programs through the 21st Century Community Learning Centers. Of that funding, CCSD’s Office of Expanded Learning received $720,000 this year, bringing the total they earn through the 21st Century grants to $1,573,600 annually.

“By securing the 21st CCLC grant funds, our department can go into the underserved areas and offer quality afterschool programs that will benefit the students academically as well as socially and emotionally,” said Harold Sanders, Program Officer (21st Century).

The Charleston County School District said Chicora Elementary, Goodwin Elementary, and Pinehurst Elementary all received 21st-century grants this year. They said 10 CCSD schools and nearly 1,000 students are currently supported by the funding.

“We are so proud of our efforts to secure this important money for our community and our most underserved students,” said Jason Sakran, Director of Expanded Learning. “These grants expand opportunities to students who wouldn’t otherwise have the chance to participate in a high quality after school program.”

According to the district, the CCLC programs create opportunities for students and families to position themselves for success in school, careers, relationships, and citizenship by providing programming that will expand academic instruction, and enrichment opportunities, and foster positive parental involvement.