CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Approximately 2,800 seniors are set to graduate from high schools across the Charleston County School District with the first ceremony taking place on Thursday, June 1.

Below is a list of each school’s graduation ceremony including time, location, and date.

Thursday, June 1, 2023

  • Allegro Charter School of Music –Charleston Music Hall at 4:00 p.m.
  • Charleston County School of the Arts – North Charleston Performing Arts Center at 7:00 p.m.
  • Early College High School – Celebration – North Charleston Performing Arts Center at 8:30 a.m.
  • Lucy Beckham High School – North Charleston Coliseum at 11:00 a.m.
  •  R.B. Stall High School – North Charleston Coliseum at 3:00 p.m.

Friday, June 2, 2023

  • Academic Magnet High School – North Charleston Performing Arts Center at 2:30 p.m.
  • Baptist Hill Middle High School –North Charleston Performing Arts Center at 8:30 a.m.
  • Military Magnet Academy – North Charleston Performing Arts Center at 11:00 a.m.
  • Wando High School – North Charleston Coliseum at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 3, 2023

  • Burke High School – North Charleston Performing Arts Center at 11:30 a.m.
  • Charleston Charter School for Math and Science – Charleston Music Hall at 11:00 a.m.
  • James Island Charter High School – North Charleston Coliseum at 11:30 a.m.
  • North Charleston High School – North Charleston Performing Arts Center at 8:30 a.m.
  • St. John’s High School – North Charleston Performing Arts Center at 7:00 p.m.
  • West Ashley High School – North Charleston Coliseum at 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

  • Greg Mathis Charter High School – Royal Baptist Church – Family Life Center at 10:00 a.m.

The last day of school for Charleston County students is Tuesday, June 6.