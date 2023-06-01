CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Approximately 2,800 seniors are set to graduate from high schools across the Charleston County School District with the first ceremony taking place on Thursday, June 1.
Below is a list of each school’s graduation ceremony including time, location, and date.
Thursday, June 1, 2023
- Allegro Charter School of Music –Charleston Music Hall at 4:00 p.m.
- Charleston County School of the Arts – North Charleston Performing Arts Center at 7:00 p.m.
- Early College High School – Celebration – North Charleston Performing Arts Center at 8:30 a.m.
- Lucy Beckham High School – North Charleston Coliseum at 11:00 a.m.
- R.B. Stall High School – North Charleston Coliseum at 3:00 p.m.
Friday, June 2, 2023
- Academic Magnet High School – North Charleston Performing Arts Center at 2:30 p.m.
- Baptist Hill Middle High School –North Charleston Performing Arts Center at 8:30 a.m.
- Military Magnet Academy – North Charleston Performing Arts Center at 11:00 a.m.
- Wando High School – North Charleston Coliseum at 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, June 3, 2023
- Burke High School – North Charleston Performing Arts Center at 11:30 a.m.
- Charleston Charter School for Math and Science – Charleston Music Hall at 11:00 a.m.
- James Island Charter High School – North Charleston Coliseum at 11:30 a.m.
- North Charleston High School – North Charleston Performing Arts Center at 8:30 a.m.
- St. John’s High School – North Charleston Performing Arts Center at 7:00 p.m.
- West Ashley High School – North Charleston Coliseum at 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday, June 6, 2023
- Greg Mathis Charter High School – Royal Baptist Church – Family Life Center at 10:00 a.m.
The last day of school for Charleston County students is Tuesday, June 6.