CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Approximately 2,800 seniors are set to graduate from high schools across the Charleston County School District with the first ceremony taking place on Thursday, June 1.

Below is a list of each school’s graduation ceremony including time, location, and date.

Thursday, June 1, 2023

Allegro Charter School of Music –Charleston Music Hall at 4:00 p.m.

Charleston County School of the Arts – North Charleston Performing Arts Center at 7:00 p.m.

Early College High School – Celebration – North Charleston Performing Arts Center at 8:30 a.m.

Lucy Beckham High School – North Charleston Coliseum at 11:00 a.m.

R.B. Stall High School – North Charleston Coliseum at 3:00 p.m.

Friday, June 2, 2023

Academic Magnet High School – North Charleston Performing Arts Center at 2:30 p.m.

Baptist Hill Middle High School –North Charleston Performing Arts Center at 8:30 a.m.

Military Magnet Academy – North Charleston Performing Arts Center at 11:00 a.m.

Wando High School – North Charleston Coliseum at 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 3, 2023

Burke High School – North Charleston Performing Arts Center at 11:30 a.m.

Charleston Charter School for Math and Science – Charleston Music Hall at 11:00 a.m.

James Island Charter High School – North Charleston Coliseum at 11:30 a.m.

North Charleston High School – North Charleston Performing Arts Center at 8:30 a.m.

St. John’s High School – North Charleston Performing Arts Center at 7:00 p.m.

West Ashley High School – North Charleston Coliseum at 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Greg Mathis Charter High School – Royal Baptist Church – Family Life Center at 10:00 a.m.

The last day of school for Charleston County students is Tuesday, June 6.