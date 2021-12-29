Charleston County School District Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait resigns

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County School District (CCSD) Superintendent Dr. Gerrita Postlewait resigned Wednesday during a specially called Board of Trustees meeting over holiday break. Her full resignation will be effective July 1.

According to sources with knowledge of the matter, some board members were dissatisfied with Postlewait’s position on a controversial multimillion-dollar proposal for district schools.

The ‘Reimagine Schools’ initiative, proposed by the Coastal Community Foundation, is a ten-year plan that would focus on improving 15 schools in North Charleston, Downtown Charleston, Hollywood, Ravenel, and Johns Island.

Three “innovation commissions” would be set up, each consisting of a CCSD board member, a constituent school board representative, school improvement council chairs, school administrations, and up to 10 teachers, parents, faith-based leaders or business owners.

Those in support of the initiative say that it is a community-based approach to improving equity in education, while opponents say it is a cloaked way of privatizing public education.

Postlewait was apparently not on board with the proposal.

In a provided statement, Postlewait said:

“I am resigning as Superintendent of Charleston County Schools effective July 1, 20222. Between now and June 30, I will do everything I can to ensure a smooth transition of leadership. I have enjoyed immensely the opportunity to serve Charleston County students, personnel, parents, and the greater community over the past seven years. I am heartened by the many accomplishments and accolades CCSD has received and am especially proud of the selfless service teachers, staff, and leaders have provided during the COVID-19 pandemic. My best wishes to the Board, school district, and students for continued success.”

Postlewait was selected as superintendent in July of 2015, serving for just over five years.

Prior to her role as superintendent, Postlewait served as Chair of the State Board of Education. She has also done extensive work with private organizations in the education sector.

Don Kennedy, who currently serves as CCSD’s Chief Financial and Administrative Officer, will serve as interim superintendent beginning in January.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.