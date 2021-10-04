Charleston County School District survey aims to assess wellbeing of students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) is seeking to gauge the climate of the student body via an online survey designed to evaluate the well-being of students.

The survey will be administered to students in third through twelfth grade during school hours, unless parents fill out an exemption form.

Students will be asked to “self-reflect on personal well-being, student supports, and school environment.”

According to an email sent to CCSD parents, those topics include supportive relationships, self management, teacher-student relationships, sense of belonging, and school climate.

Different sets of questions will be administered to students in grades three through five and grades six through twelve.

Examples of questions for younger children include “how positive or negative is the energy of the school?” and “how well do people at your school understand you as a person.” Students can select from a range of answers.

Older children will be asked questions like “how many of your teachers are respectful towards you?” and “how much do you matter to others at this school?”

Students can skip questions that they do not want to answer. Names will not be associated with responses, according to CCSD.

The survey window is from October 13 to October 27.