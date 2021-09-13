Charleston County School District to enforce mask requirement beginning next week

FILE – In this Aug. 17, 2021, file photo, wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, elementary school students line up to enter school for the first day of classes in Richardson, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) Board of Trustees on Monday voted to begin enforcing mask requirements for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors beginning next Monday.

According to CCSD, the enforcement “will be done without any funds appropriated or authorized by the General Assembly’s 2021-22 Appropriations Act, through October 15,” which will keep CCSD in compliance with State Budget Proviso 1.108.

A statement released by CCSD read in part:

“It remains our collective opinion that wearing facemasks in school is an essential health and safety measure. Just that simple act of each of us will help prevent severe illness or death from COVID and reduce the number of students who are forced to quarantine. The Board hopes that the COVID transmission rate will diminish between now and October 15. It is also our hope that everyone complies with the mask requirement for the greater good of all.”