Charleston County School District to expand meal distribution to provide students with meals for the weekend

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District will expand their meal distribution on Fridays.

It will include enough meals to serve students through the weekend.

The district said this expansion was necessary to ensure children have enough to eat, especially children whose patents have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“From talking to parents – I can think of one family who has four kids, the oldest being 10-years-old, with three adults. All three adults have lost their jobs. So, why have that added stress about how they are going to get food for their kids seven days a week when we can help out with that,” said Walter Campbell, Executive Director of Nutritional Services.

Campbell said by the end of next week, the Charleston County School District will have served around a half-million meals since they started the distribution service.