CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) will host a hiring event for teachers on Tuesday.

CCSD’s hiring event will be held virtually through Zoom on November 29 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The event is open to external educators from all certification areas.

Job seekers must register to participate. Registration closes at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Vacancies can be found here.

Visit teachincharleston.com or contact jobs@charleston.k12.sc.us for more information.