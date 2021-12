CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) on Friday announced that students and staff will be required to wear masks upon returning from winter break.

The decision comes as South Carolina recorded record COVID-19 cases, with a percent positive rate of 25%.

CCSD said that the “goal is to keep students as safe as possible while there is a significant increase in COVID-19 positive cases in the community.”

The requirement will be reevaluated on January 10.