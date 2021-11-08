Charleston County School District votes to end mask mandate early

FILE – A student wears a face mask while doing work at his desk at the Post Road Elementary School, in White Plains, N.Y., in this Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, file photo. U.S. health officials say the highly contagious delta version of the coronavirus is behind changes to mask guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week announced that fully vaccinated people should resume wearing masks indoors if they live in areas where the virus is surging. CDC officials said new information about the spread of the delta variant forced them to reverse course. The agency also said teachers and students everywhere should go back to wearing masks in schools. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, FIle)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) on Monday voted to end their mask mandate in schools early.

During a Monday afternoon Board of Trustees special meeting, officials voted in favor of letting the mask mandate expire on November 10. The motion passed eight to one.

The mandate was originally set to end November 12.

Should case counts spike, the board said that it will reconsider the mandate.

Members also voted to continue providing vaccines to eligible students.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.