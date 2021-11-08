Charleston County School District votes to end mask mandate early

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) on Monday voted to end their mask mandate in schools early.
During a Monday afternoon Board of Trustees special meeting, officials voted in favor of letting the mask mandate expire on November 10. The motion passed eight to one.
The mandate was originally set to end November 12.
Should case counts spike, the board said that it will reconsider the mandate.
Members also voted to continue providing vaccines to eligible students.
Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.