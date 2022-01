CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) on Monday voted to extend the mask requirement for students and staff in schools until mid March.

The policy requires students and staff to wear masks in schools when COVID-19 metrics in the county reach medium or high levels.

Masks are now required until March 14, unless the board decides otherwise.

The vote passed seven to two.

