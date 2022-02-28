CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) on Monday voted in favor of lifting the mask requirement in accordance with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The new recommendations come amid declining case rates and hospitalizations nationwide.

According to CCSD, the policy will be suspended effective immediately. It was originally set to expire March 14.

The policy will not be eliminated entirely just yet. CCSD voted to refer the policy to the legal team for review, should re-implementing it be necessary in the event of rising case rates.

