Charleston County School District asking teachers to focus on in-person instruction

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) on Monday will stop providing Zoom links to live instruction for elementary school students as the district shifts its focus to in-person instruction.

CCSD said that “fewer students are out due to COVID-19, either for testing positive or as a close contact, which, in turn, decreases the need to offer virtual learning district-wide.”

Zoom links to in-person instruction for middle school students will be available on a limited basis.

For children that are required to miss class, teachers will “generally… provide access to content through th eLearning Management System, Canvas, or via packets to take home.”

CCSD said that “at the middle and high school levels, teachers may open up Zoom links,” since “older students can participate more independently.”