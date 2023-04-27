WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – An elementary school in Charleston County is celebrating the opening of a new outdoor learning space.

Edith L. Frierson Elementary School on Wadmalaw Island held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday for its new learning pavilion, which leaders say will serve as a classroom and a gardening center.

“We have this wonderful space where children can do lessons outside. They can grow plants; we have storage areas; we have a wet lab. And right now, our children have loved the space – they come to do lessons in all subjects, reading, math, science, social studies. It is truly a learning environment,” said Principal Dr. Deborah Davis-Cummings.

The space includes two covered pavilion areas which join at the corners to accommodate separated activities, according to the district. But the areas are arranged with a shared focal point.

Dr. Davis-Cummings said she discussed the need for an outdoor learning environment about three years ago. “I had a group of parents who worked with Berkeley Electric and we got spindles and we created tables in our outdoor area under the trees. However, that wasn’t really enough — they wanted to go bigger,” she said.

Organizers who helped build the pavilion said they are excited about the project.

“We’ve been doing projects in and around the Charleston area for the past 12 years,” said David Pastre, director of Clemson Design Center in Charleston. “This is the largest project we’ve done to date, with two structures joined by sort of a large trellis structure.”

Pastre said it has been exciting to know what they are capable of accomplishing and looks forward to future projects.

The project is a collaboration between the school, community members, and advocacy groups across the state.