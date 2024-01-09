CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County schools will operate on a two-hour delay Wednesday.

The decision was made Tuesday afternoon as strong winds and severe storms swept across much of the Lowcountry, causing multiple power outages and causing numerous trees to fall.

“Given the timing of expected high winds after nightfall and the need to assess and prepare school campuses for readiness in the morning, all of our schools and offices will open on a two-hour delayed start tomorrow for students and staff,” the district said.

Buses will run exactly two hours after their normally scheduled time. School openings will be two hours after the normally scheduled opening time.

Extracurricular activities scheduled before school on Wednesday are canceled.