Charleston County searching for paid poll workers for upcoming Democratic primary

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Paid poll managers are needed for the upcoming Democratic presidential primary in South Carolina.

The Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration needs additional poll managers for the “First in the South” Democratic Presidential Primary on Saturday, February 29th.

“Poll managers have a unique opportunity to serve the community, meet their neighbors and become involved in the democratic process,” said Joseph Debney, BEVR’s Executive Director.

Officials say poll managers will be compensated $135 ($60 for training and $75 for working on Election Day) for each election they work. The poll manager must work Election Day to be paid for the training session.

Duties include processing of voters, ballot distribution, activation of the voting system machines, compliance with election law and procedures, and general voter assistance.

Applicants must be:

Poll managers can be registered voters from any county in South Carolina. Students ages 16 and 17 may apply as well, although they are not registered voters.



Applicants must be willing and able to attend a Poll Manager Training Session (two to three hours in length) and pass an online certification test.



Poll Managers must be prepared to work the entire Election Day, from 6 a.m. until approximately 7:30 p.m. and be non-partisan and neutral when working an election.

Applications will be accepted through next week for the February Primary.

For questions about voting or elections, chat online with a Board of Elections staff member: https://www.charlestoncounty.org/departments/bevr/index.php