Charleston County set to open warming shelter ahead of cold weather

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Due to expected cold weather, the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office will open a staffed warming center at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.

The center will be located in the former inmate work release center at 3887 Leeds Avenue in North Charleston.

The warming center will be equipped with beds and will open Sunday, January 18 from 7:00 PM until 7:00 AM.

People are asked to find transportation to the center, but the Sheriff’s Office will provide transportation if necessary if you call 843-743-7200.

The warming center will be identifiable with signs.