Charleston County Sheriff Candidate Kristin Graziano tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Sheriff Candidate Kristin Graziano on Tuesday announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

I've got an important campaign update. pic.twitter.com/8oqtDmj6Hk — Kristin Graziano (@krgraziano) October 27, 2020

Graziano said that over the weekend, she was made aware that she had been exposed while working at her part-time job, despite diligent mask use.

She and her team decided to immediately move all campaign events to virtual upon notice of her exposure.

Since then, Graziano tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently isolating. She said that she is “doing OK — just tired.” Her team is self-isolating as well.

Graziano said that she will remain isolated until she receives a negative COVID-19 test.

With exactly one week until day, Graziano’s in-person campaign has essentially come to a standstill. She says that she and her team “will continue to put out [their] message of transparency, accountability, and reform” but it is up to the voters to be the boots on the ground.