Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano appointed to First Responder Network Board

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The United States Department of Commerce on Monday announced the appointment of Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano to the board of the First Responder Network (FirstNet) Authority.

The board has three permanent members — the U.S. Attorney General, the Secretary of Homeland Security, and and the Director of the Office of Management and Budget. Another 12 nonpermanent members are selected by the Commerce Department.

Sheriff Graziano will serve a three-year term.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Department, the board “oversees activities to ensure that the FirstNet Authority and commercial partner AT&T develop, build, and operate a nationwide broadband network that will best equip first responders to save lies and protect U.S. communities.”

The network will be used by “public safety personnel for day-to-day operations, disaster response and recovery, and securing of large events.”

Sheriff Graziano said that the appointment is an honor and “an exciting opportunity not only for [herself,] but also for the Lowcountry and the state of South Carolina.”