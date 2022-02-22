CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Tuesday arrested a wanted man considered armed and dangerous after a two-hour standoff.

According to CCSO, Kevin Laval Thompson (26) was wanted for fleeing from a traffic stop and threatening a deputy in the process in late January.

Deputies received information that Thompson was at a Summerville apartment complex off of Orangeburg Road and attempted to make contact Tuesday afternoon.

Thompson refused to come out, but surrendered after nearly two hours, according to CCSO.

Dorchester County deputies assisted with the arrest.

Thompson was booked into the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center.