Charleston County Sheriffs identify brother, sister as suspects in ATM bombing on Edisto Island

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Wednesday arrested one person in connection to a Christmas Day bombing of an ATM on Edisto Island.

David Earl Ammons II (38) was arrested on charges of second degree burglary, safecracking and using a destructive device.

His sister, Kelsie Lynn Ammons (35), is wanted on one charge of using a destructive device.

According to CCSO, evidence found at the crime scene and surveillance footage helped investigators identify the Ammons as suspects. A black wig was found at the scene, and surveillance footage showed a black Audi. Colleton County law enforcement tied both to the Ammons.

Cell phone records also pinpointed Kelsie’s phone on Edisto Island around the time of the incident, according to CCSO.

