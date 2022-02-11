Charleston County Sheriff’s Office arrests man wanted for 2020 shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Friday announced the arrest of a man wanted for a November 2020 shooting that left one person injured.

According to CCSO, Jarvis Trymaine Jamison (33) was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The charges stem from a November 24, 2020 incident on the 800 block of South Santee Road during which Jamison allegedly shot a man in the arm after an argument, then fled.

Deputies located Jamison in Wilmington, N.C. and arrested him on January 12. He was extradited Friday and is expected to have a bond hearing on Saturday.