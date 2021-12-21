Charleston County Sheriff’s Office Captain selected for FBI National Academy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Tuesday announced that one of its own has been selected to enroll in the FBI National Academy.

Captain Fletcher Ferguson (41) is the commander of CCSO’s Honor Guard and assistant commander of CCSO’s SWAT team. He is a Citadel graduate and former member of the Coast Guard Reserves.

On January 10, Capt. Ferguson will leave for Quantico, where he will spend 10 weeks with law enforcement officers from around the country and world learning about topics like leadership training, resiliency, and crisis negotiation.

The course combines daily academic classes with physical fitness activities and networking events.

Capt. Ferguson was nominated by CCSO to attend. Sheriff Kristin Graziano said that she knows “he will make [CCSO] proud and bring back tools and knowledge that compliments [CCSO’s] mission of Service Beyond the Call.”

Before being accepted, Capt. Ferguson had to pass written, medical, and physical fitness tests.

He said that he is “thankful the Sheriff’s Office recognized the value in allowing [him] to expand [his] leadership training and saw that this training will provide long-term resources for the agency.”