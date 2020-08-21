Charleston County Sheriff’s Office completes annual culture training

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office completed its annual culture training on Friday.

All sworn in law Enforcement Deputies were required to take the one day course.

The sheriff’s office has been hosting the training every year for three years.

CCSO leaders say it is more then a training, but a culture the office wants to implement.

During the training officers discuss reconciliation between the community and sheriffs office.

Quentin Williams Founder of Dedication Community and former law enforcement officer says its all about relationships.

“So in order to build relationships there has to be a strategy to get to reconciliation, and reconciliation… the building of relationships go hand in hand. That’s what we’re all about,” said Williams.

Sergeant Christian Covington with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says they are also taught on cultural differences and how to communicate with civilians.

“It was more for me like a refresher. If it was anything, it was more to reinforce the fact of taking patience and taking time with somebody,” Covington stated.

All 300 deputies in the sheriffs office have now completed the training.

