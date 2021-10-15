Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputy gets new tire for family that couldn’t afford one

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is recognizing a deputy that went above and beyond to help members of the community that he serves.

Deputy Keith Jones works at Mount Zion Elementary as a school resource officer. He noticed earlier this year that one student was struggling to get to school because the family car had a flat tire.

Deputy Jones learned that the family couldn’t afford to purchase a new tire at the moment, so he took it upon himself to fix the problem.

He contacted Gerald’s Tires and Brakes, who donated a replacement tire. Deputy Jones picked up the tire for the family.

