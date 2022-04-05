CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A deputy with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has been terminated after nearly two years on the job.

The sheriff’s office confirmed to News 2 they terminated deputy Joyce Smith, effective April 1st.

Details about her firing were not provided. Officials with the sheriff’s office said they would not provide any other comment.

Smith was hired by the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office shortly after Sheriff Kristin Graziano took office.

Smith previously worked at the North Charleston Police Department for 25 years, where she served as major.

News 2 is working to learn more.