Charleston County Sheriff’s Office hosting 5K run to honor fallen officers

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) will host a benefit run on March 19 to honor the department’s fallen officers.

The second annual Code 3 Miler 5K will honor the 12 county police officers and deputies that have been killed in the line of duty.

Tributes to each of the fallen will be placed along the trail, which will run through Boone Hall Plantation.

Registration costs $30 and includes a t-shirt. Proceeds will go to Southern Paws Animal Rescue. Click here to register.