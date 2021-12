HOLLYWOOD, S.C. (WCBD) -The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Monday responded to a drive-by shooting on Sugar Hill Road.

According to CCSO, a woman was shot while sitting in her car outside her home on the 8300 block of Sugar Hill Road shortly after 10:00 p.m.

The shooter drove away in an unknown vehicle.

The woman was taken to MUSC with “injuries that were serious but not thought to be life-threatening.”

Anyone with information is asked to call CCSO at 843-743-7200.