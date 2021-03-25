Charleston County Sheriff’s Office investigator rescues baby bird that fell from roof

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – To protect and serve – it’s a motto used by law enforcement across the country. But for some, it also includes caring for small animals in need.

Now that spring has arrived, baby birds are chirping from their nests and ready to spread their wings.

After employees at the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office headquarters saw a little bird fall from the roof, they called in forensic investigator Allesandra Conkey to assist.

According to the sheriff’s office, Conkey is a bird owner with a breadth of avian knowledge.

They say she inspected the bird for any broken bones- thankfully not finding any.

“The baby’s mama, meanwhile, was flying and chirping nearby,” deputies said. “Our facilities supervisor then climbed a ladder and returned the birdie to its mother on the roof.”

The sheriff’s office says its proud to have employees “with such varied interest in things like birds.”