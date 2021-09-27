Charleston County Sheriff’s Office launches podcast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Wednesday will launch a new podcast intended to strengthen the relationship between the agency and the community it serves.

The podcast, titled “The Beat” will be hosted by detention program director Radia Baxter. Baxter will interview “important figures throughout the agency and community.”

Wednesday’s premiere episode will feature Sheriff Kristin Graziano, the first woman to hold the title of Charleston County Sheriff. It will go live at 7:00 a.m.

Episodes will be launched every other Wednesday thereafter on popular podcast platforms like Apple, Spotify, and Google, as well as on the agency’s Facebook and YouTube pages.