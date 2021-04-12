Charleston County Sheriff’s Office launching bike patrols on Kiawah Island

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – You’ll soon see Charleston County deputies patrolling Kiawah Island by bicycle.

The Town of Kiawah Island announced on Monday it was adding bike patrol, through a partnership with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, as a new extension to public safety services on the island.

“CCSO is happy to work with the town to add this element to our law enforcement services,” the agency said.

Although other jurisdictions use bikes as part of their services, Kiawah’s bike patrol is the first of its kind for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.