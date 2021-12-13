Charleston County Sheriff’s office, law firms collecting coats for high school students

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and three local law firms have teamed up to host a winter coat drive for students at a Charleston County high school.
Coats and professional blazers will be collected through December 16 for students at Greg Mathis Charter High School.
Donations can be made during business hours at the following locations:
- Charleston County Sheriff’s Office: 3691 Leeds Avenue, North Charleston
- Condon Family Law: 4840 Chateau Avenue, North Charleston
- Ramsdale Law Firm: 1476 Ben Sawyer Boulevard, Mount Pleasant
- Ayers Family Law: 1412 Ashley River Road, Charleston