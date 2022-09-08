CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you interested in starting a career in law enforcement?

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) announced Wednesday it will hold weekly jail tours for citizens who are interested in working as a detention deputy at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Tours will be held from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. every Friday. Those interested should arrive at the detention center lobby by 7:45 a.m. and bring your South Carolina-issued ID or driver’s license for a security review before the tour.

Children nor cell phones will be allowed inside the facility. Tours will last approximately an hour.

A representative from Human Resources will be on hand to process job applications for those who are interested in working at the detention center.

CCSO officials say applicants must be 18 years or older. Some benefits of working for the agency include: