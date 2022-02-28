CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Sunday arrested a man accused of an armed robbery at a West Ashley Domino’s Pizza.

According to CCSO, the incident occurred around 7:00 p.m. on January 20, 2021. Deputies were called to the Domino’s Pizza at 1930 Ashley River Road, where the employees reported being held at gunpoint by two men.

By the time deputies arrived, the suspects were gone. They got away with money from the cash register, a wallet, and the phone of an employee.

Deputies reviewed surveillance video, which showed two men entering through the back door. One of the men, identified as Okite Watson Smokes, orders the employees to the ground while pointing a gun at them, according to affidavits provided by CCSO.

Smokes appeared to order the manager to open the cash register, then took an undisclosed amount of money. He and the other employee, who also appeared to be armed, took the items from the employees and ran.

CCSO was able to identify Smokes, who is known to them from previous incidents, using the surveillance footage. An employee also identified Smokes out of a lineup.

Smokes is being charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. He is currently being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center on a $50,000 bond.