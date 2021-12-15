Charleston County Sheriff’s Office mourns death of retired K-9

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSD) on Wednesday announced the death of a longtime member of the force.

Savage, a beloved K-9, died recently at the age of 13.

The German Shepherd was born in the Czech Republic before being gifted to CCSO by local attorney Andy Savage.

CCSO described Savage as a legend, saying he was “an expert working dog with many criminal apprehensions and drug seizures.”

He spent his retirement living at home with a former handler, Master Deputy Chris Quinn.