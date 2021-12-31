Charleston County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrested after crashing car into building, leading deputies on chase

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Friday arrested two people following a “firearms incident and pursuit.”

According to CCSO, deputies responded to a business on the 6300 block of Highway 162, near Hollywood, around 11:00 a.m. after callers reported that a car crashed into the building. Witnesses also said that someone inside pointed a firearm. ]

Before deputies arrived, one of the three people in the suspect car ran away, and the two others fled in the vehicle.

Deputies later located the car on Savannah Highway and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver fled.

During the pursuit, “the suspect vehicle hit two other vehicles on Savannah Highway near Ashley Town Center Drive.” One person was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

At that point, both occupants ran, but they were caught by deputies shortly after.

Deputies also recovered a firearm along the route of the pursuit.

CCSO does not yet have a detailed description of the suspect that fled from the scene in Hollywood.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.