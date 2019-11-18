CCSO investigating after deceased person found near Kimbell Road in N. Chas

North Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after what appears to be a fatal shooting in North Charleston.

According to Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, a deceased subject with a gunshot wound was located near a pathway off Kimbell Road.

The call came in to dispatch just after 4:00 a.m. Monday morning. Deputies are searching the area with flashlights.

A look at the scene on Kimbell Road.

Kimbell Road is closed near Midland Park Road.

Details are limited at this time. This is a developing story.