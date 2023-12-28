RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching for a man wanted on drug charges that fled from deputies after a Thursday foot chase.

According to CCSO, deputies and K-9s are searching for Tony Hyatt in the area of the 7300 block of Berth Plowden Lane and Highway 165 in Ravenel.

He is described as a white male weighing approximately 130 pounds who was wearing a yellow shirt and camouflage shorts.

Deputies said Hyatt is wanted for distribution of meth. He reportedly has a history of violence and evading law enforcement.

The public is advised to stay away from the area.

