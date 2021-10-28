Charleston County Sheriff’s Office: Two juveniles arrested for July homicide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Thursday announced the arrest of two juveniles in connection to a July 19 homicide on Corral Drive.

According to CCSO, the shooting happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. at a residence in the Ponderosa subdivision.

Deputies found a man with a gunshot wound in the driveway. He died on scene.

CCSO determined that the incident was a drive-by shooting.

The shooting is still under investigation and CCSO said that more arrests are possible.

