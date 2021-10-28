Charleston County Sheriff’s Office: Two juveniles arrested for July homicide

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Provided

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Thursday announced the arrest of two juveniles in connection to a July 19 homicide on Corral Drive.

According to CCSO, the shooting happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. at a residence in the Ponderosa subdivision.

Deputies found a man with a gunshot wound in the driveway. He died on scene.

CCSO determined that the incident was a drive-by shooting.

The shooting is still under investigation and CCSO said that more arrests are possible.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES