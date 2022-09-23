CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) this week welcomed in its youngest deputy in the department’s history.

Darin Mowry, 20, was sworn in as a detention deputy on Thursday. He joins the department after a change in a state law allowing adults as young as 18 to work in detention centers.

Mowry said he plans to build a career in law enforcement. “A family friend who had been in the detention field for over 20 years recommended this job to me,” Mowry said. “He said, ‘Start early, start now.’”

The new detention deputy said through early training, he has learned how to improve his communication skills to de-escalate situations and detention residents.

“There has never been a better time to join the ranks of law enforcement, especially at our Detention Center,” said Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano. “We’ve got a great, dedicated and hard-working team that we are looking to expand. We need more people like Detention Deputy Mowry who are willing to step up and make a difference.”

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office has been hosting weekly informational tours of the detention center for those interested in learning more about a career as a detention deputy.

(Photos courtesy Charleston County Sheriff’s Office)