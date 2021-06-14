Charleston County teacher recognized as Top-5 Teacher of the Year Finalist

Katie Johnston being recognized as CCSD’s Top-5 Teacher of the Year Finalist

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District is recognizing one of its Top-5 Teacher of the Year Finalists.

Katie Johnston worked in the architect industry with her husband and volunteered at Wando High School where she discovered her love for teaching.

After learning that her architecture position was being eliminated, Johnston applied for a teaching position and received a call back the same day.

Johnston had no background in education.

“I thought maybe I was going crazy,” said Johnston. “I didn’t think that I would teach for a long time, but I loved every minute of it.”

Johnston provides career and technical education which allows specific industry work experience in certain and technical fields for grades 9-12.

The program “makes students invest a lot into what they are learning,” said Johnston.

Thanks to Johnston, the engineering program has grown that students can have hands-on experience.

Students are driving their communities “in a big way,” said Johnston. She says that she is helping the community by “helping students learn.”

“Teaching is a joy-filled job,” said Johnston, “I couldn’t think of anything I’d rather do.”

Johnston stays in contact with her former students and loves to hear their success stories.