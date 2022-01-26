Charleston County teacher wins national award for using technology in the classroom

Sharon Beeson is a recipient of the 2021 ALEKS All-Star Educator Award

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – McGraw Hill, the leading education partner for millions of educators, announces that a Charleston County teacher is a recipient of its 2021 ALEKS All-Star Educator Award.

McGraw Hill’s ALEKS All-Star Educator Award honors K-12 teachers and higher educator instructors who use ALEKS, a course assistant that helps math and chemistry educators create constructive learning pathways for students.

Charleston County elementary school teacher Sharon Beeson is a recipient of that award.

Beeson teaches fourth through sixth grades at James Simons Montessori Elementary and uses ALEKS to get a conscientious view of what skills her students need the most help with. Each of her students presents two of their favorite ALEKS questions every Monday to discuss during class.

Three other recipients include a K-12 teacher from Peoria, Arizona, and two higher education instructors from San Antonio, Texas, and Wilmington, North Carolina.

The winners will receive a $1,000 donation from McGraw Hill to their chosen education-focused non-profit or charity, a $250 gift card, and an assortment of McGraw Hill books.