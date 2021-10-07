Charleston County to begin tagging contaminated recycling bins

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County is taking another step in its program to educate the public on good recycling practices.

Beginning October 11, environmental management crews will be looking inside recycling carts placed on the curb to ensure that all items are recyclable.

Bins contaminated with non-recyclable items will be marked with an “oops” tag, which also provides educational information.

Ensuring only approved items go in the bins is important, as “non-recyclable contamination damages equipment, poses worker safety issues, and increases the cost of recycling.”

Currently, the only materials accepted by the county recycling program are:

Glass bottles/jars

Aluminum/steel cans

Plastic bottles/containers

Cartons

Paperboard/cardboard

Paper

Examples of items that should NOT be recycled include:

Plastic bags/plastic wrap

Food waste

Wood

Concrete

Styrofoam

Clothing/blankets

“Tanglers” (cables, cords, hoses, belts, etc.)

Large plastic items

Staff will inspect bins in the following areas and the following dates, weather and staff permitting:

Dills Bluff Road Area, James Island

Mon. October 11

Mon. October 25

Mon. November 8

Dunmovin/Brownswood Areas, Johns Island

Tues. October 12

Tues. October 26

Tues. November 9

Hollywood

Wed. October 13

Wed. October 27

Wed. November 10

Ferndale/The Waylyn/E. Surrey Area, North Charleston

Thurs. October 14

Thurs. October 28

Fri. November 12

Dunes West, Mt. Pleasant

Mon. October 18

Mon. November 1

Mon. November 15

Forest Hills/Woodside Manor, North Charleston

Tues. October 19

Tues. November 2

Tues. November 16

Red Top, West Ashley

Wed. October 20

Wed. November 3

Wed. November 17

Old Village, Mt. Pleasant

Thurs. October 21

Thurs. November 4

Thurs. November 18