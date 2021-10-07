Charleston County to begin tagging contaminated recycling bins

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County is taking another step in its program to educate the public on good recycling practices.
Beginning October 11, environmental management crews will be looking inside recycling carts placed on the curb to ensure that all items are recyclable.
Bins contaminated with non-recyclable items will be marked with an “oops” tag, which also provides educational information.
Ensuring only approved items go in the bins is important, as “non-recyclable contamination damages equipment, poses worker safety issues, and increases the cost of recycling.”
Currently, the only materials accepted by the county recycling program are:
- Glass bottles/jars
- Aluminum/steel cans
- Plastic bottles/containers
- Cartons
- Paperboard/cardboard
- Paper
Examples of items that should NOT be recycled include:
- Plastic bags/plastic wrap
- Food waste
- Wood
- Concrete
- Styrofoam
- Clothing/blankets
- “Tanglers” (cables, cords, hoses, belts, etc.)
- Large plastic items
Staff will inspect bins in the following areas and the following dates, weather and staff permitting:
Dills Bluff Road Area, James Island
Mon. October 11
Mon. October 25
Mon. November 8
Dunmovin/Brownswood Areas, Johns Island
Tues. October 12
Tues. October 26
Tues. November 9
Hollywood
Wed. October 13
Wed. October 27
Wed. November 10
Ferndale/The Waylyn/E. Surrey Area, North Charleston
Thurs. October 14
Thurs. October 28
Fri. November 12
Dunes West, Mt. Pleasant
Mon. October 18
Mon. November 1
Mon. November 15
Forest Hills/Woodside Manor, North Charleston
Tues. October 19
Tues. November 2
Tues. November 16
Red Top, West Ashley
Wed. October 20
Wed. November 3
Wed. November 17
Old Village, Mt. Pleasant
Thurs. October 21
Thurs. November 4
Thurs. November 18